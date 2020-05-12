Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 243.3% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 306.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,673 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,791. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.52. 84,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,560. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -895.56, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.