Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 309.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Constellation Brands worth $31,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,673 shares of company stock worth $10,741,791. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Constellation Brands to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.05.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $163.30 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -907.17, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

