Construction Partners Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Construction Partners in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Construction Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.41 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 66,611 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,411,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 330,759 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Construction Partners by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Royce Alan Palmer sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $117,767.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

