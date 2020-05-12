Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 114,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 0.24% of Affiliated Managers Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 45,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded down $5.24 on Tuesday, reaching $60.96. 492,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average is $76.08. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $94.07.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.33 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 9.12%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.12 per share, with a total value of $531,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,667 shares in the company, valued at $6,781,671.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.67 per share, with a total value of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,409.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 40,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,234. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMG. ValuEngine cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

