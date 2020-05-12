Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,752,604 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,638,922 shares during the period. Transocean makes up approximately 6.4% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 6.96% of Transocean worth $49,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 534,803 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 166,820 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,121,662 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 122.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,988 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 43,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 1,635.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,665 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 306,895 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DNB Markets cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.64.

In other Transocean news, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 51,079,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,701,895. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. Transocean LTD has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $983.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

