Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 417,339 Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 417,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.16% of Ovintiv as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NYSE OVV traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,477,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,377,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.95. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $71,900.00. Insiders acquired a total of 157,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,847 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OVV. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.75 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

