Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $15.81 Million Stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730,078 shares during the quarter. Dillard’s makes up 2.0% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 1.73% of Dillard’s worth $15,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,006,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,392,000 after buying an additional 40,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Dillard’s by 13.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 93.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 36,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

DDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $36.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Dillard’s from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of Dillard’s stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.22. 746,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $86.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 1.77%. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

