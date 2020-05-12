Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,168 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.58% of Despegar.com worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 2,128,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after buying an additional 252,018 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Despegar.com by 72.4% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 79,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 33,372 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 139,100 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DESP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Despegar.com from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Despegar.com from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of DESP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.46. 556,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,667. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.10. Despegar.com Corp has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Despegar.com Corp will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

