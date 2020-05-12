Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $3.87 Million Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 408,699 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JD.Com by 21.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 89,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,579 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in JD.Com by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 614,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after buying an additional 142,317 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $3,875,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 21,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 17th. Cfra started coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on JD.Com from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $47.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,384,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,399,172. The company has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18. JD.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $48.65.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. JD.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

