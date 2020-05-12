Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Makes New $27.68 Million Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,047,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $27,675,000. Invesco makes up approximately 3.5% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.66% of Invesco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Invesco by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IVZ. Citigroup lowered their price target on Invesco from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Autonomous Res raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of IVZ traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.24. 9,320,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,084,599. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Invesco had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invesco news, Director C Robert Henrikson bought 12,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

