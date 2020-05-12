Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Purchases 1,521,299 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 465.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,848,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521,299 shares during the quarter. Sinclair Broadcast Group makes up about 3.8% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 2.02% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $29,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 517,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 236,388 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 291,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after buying an additional 137,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBGI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $3,282,000.00. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

