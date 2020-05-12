Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Purchases 1,925,171 Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 615.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,238,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925,171 shares during the period. Warrior Met Coal accounts for 3.0% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 4.37% of Warrior Met Coal worth $23,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCC. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period.

NYSE HCC traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.78. 1,389,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,201. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $747.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.78 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 19.06%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

