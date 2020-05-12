Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.47% of Dine Brands Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 17.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $443,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $721,640.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,727. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIN stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.22. 945,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,983. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $104.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.88.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.31 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.