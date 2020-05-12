Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Raises Position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 878.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,011,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,703,922 shares during the quarter. Coty comprises about 2.0% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 0.40% of Coty worth $15,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coty from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,433,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,507,262. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50. Coty Inc has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni purchased 15,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $173,466.23. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

