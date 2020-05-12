Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Raises Position in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,392,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,709,969 shares during the quarter. Michaels Companies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 5.70% of Michaels Companies worth $13,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Michaels Companies by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter.

MIK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

Shares of Michaels Companies stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.93. 3,079,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,926,405. The stock has a market cap of $454.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. Michaels Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. Michaels Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Michaels Companies Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

