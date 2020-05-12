Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 1,294.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637,782 shares during the period. Capri accounts for approximately 0.9% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 0.46% of Capri worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Capri by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Capri by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 197,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. 4,730,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,775,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.90. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.34.

CPRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

