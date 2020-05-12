Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,919,786 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,810,476 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,919,786 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 0.14% of Kinross Gold worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of KGC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 19,064,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,533,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.48 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KGC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.