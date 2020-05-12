Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 355,448 Shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 355,448 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Weibo worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 222.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 3,272.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weibo during the first quarter valued at $55,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 525.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 894,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,553. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.79. Weibo Corp has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $60.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average is $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $468.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.99 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 28.00%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo Corp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Weibo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.