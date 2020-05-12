Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 4,324,302 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,905,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,324,302 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 3.4% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 0.27% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $26,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.67. 21,124,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,911,438. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 2.26.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $7.00 to $8.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.72.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

