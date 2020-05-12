Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 820,791 Shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,978,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 820,791 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.63% of Iamgold worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Iamgold by 494.6% during the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,366,120 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,269,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Iamgold by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 49,949,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,313,000 after buying an additional 1,427,930 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Iamgold by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,062,013 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 779,365 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Iamgold by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,323,898 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,358,000 after purchasing an additional 729,520 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iamgold alerts:

IAG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Iamgold in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. CSFB set a $3.25 price objective on Iamgold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Iamgold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Iamgold in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NYSE:IAG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.62. 6,012,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,369,238. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.89. Iamgold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 37.26%. The company had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.56 million. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Iamgold Corp will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iamgold Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.