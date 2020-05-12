Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Trims Holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 968,452 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 20,602 shares during the quarter. National-Oilwell Varco accounts for 1.2% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 0.25% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 34,319 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 672,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after buying an additional 26,123 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 130,798 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 579,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 162,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 59,073 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.89. 3,569,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,506,170. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.82.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOV. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus cut National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

