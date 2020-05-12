Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 612,045 shares during the quarter. Twitter makes up approximately 1.1% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $161,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,029 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,911,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $157,402,000 after acquiring an additional 195,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,449,000 after acquiring an additional 703,973 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Twitter from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twitter from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.96.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $3,001,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,929 shares of company stock worth $5,489,886 over the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $29.15. 13,687,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,650,164. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

