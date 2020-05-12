ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.28 EPS

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $1.28, Yahoo Finance reports.

ConturaEnergyInc . stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. ConturaEnergyInc . has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $58.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

About ConturaEnergyInc .

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

