Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.35 EPS

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($1.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cooper-Standard had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $654.89 million during the quarter.

Shares of CPS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,652. The firm has a market cap of $196.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cooper-Standard has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $51.87.

In related news, Director Robert J. Remenar acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,586.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPS shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper-Standard from $47.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Cooper-Standard from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

