Copperleaf Capital LLC Sells 686 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Copperleaf Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.6% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,881,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,548 shares of company stock valued at $7,775,503 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.16.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $213.91. 3,150,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,518,412. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.53. The firm has a market cap of $607.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

