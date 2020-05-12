Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ (CRBP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 321.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRBP. ValuEngine downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nomura Securities started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CRBP stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $6.64. 1,006,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.42. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $7.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 227.79% and a negative net margin of 197.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Barbara White bought 15,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $59,614.92. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 202,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.