Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.01.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Core Laboratories from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 635.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $842.46 million, a PE ratio of -17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 3.07. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $57.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.76.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.37 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 46.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

