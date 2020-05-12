Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Short Interest Down 17.2% in April

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE CXW traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.18. 48,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,719. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Corecivic has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. Corecivic had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Corecivic by 724.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. grace capital acquired a new position in Corecivic during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Corecivic by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Corecivic by 412.8% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Corecivic by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Corecivic in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Corecivic in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

