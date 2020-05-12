CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Director Sells $40,239.72 in Stock

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Director John David Thompson sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $40,239.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,898. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $126.40. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $147.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COR. Raymond James lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 459.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

