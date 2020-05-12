Cormark Comments on Encana Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Encana Corp. (TSE:OVV) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Encana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Cormark analyst A. Arif forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Encana’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OVV. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Encana in a report on Friday, February 7th. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Encana in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Encana from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

OVV stock opened at C$8.15 on Tuesday. Encana has a 52-week low of C$2.95 and a 52-week high of C$24.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.10.

Encana (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.07. The company had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.49 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.85%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada.

