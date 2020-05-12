Cormark Comments on Ovintiv’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) – Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Cormark analyst A. Arif anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. CIBC raised Ovintiv from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Ovintiv from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.

NYSE:OVV opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 3.95. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

In other news, CEO Douglas James Suttles acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Also, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 157,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,847. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $1,404,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $63,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $2,745,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $100,000.

