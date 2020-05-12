Cormark Weighs in on Pembina Pipeline Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Cormark also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 89.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 166,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 108,022 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,405,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,033 shares during the period. Finally, Heronetta Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 151,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

