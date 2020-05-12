Cormark Weighs in on Sandstorm Gold Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $7.75 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

NYSEAMERICAN:SAND opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,917,114 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $155,832,000 after acquiring an additional 795,297 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,797,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,100,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

