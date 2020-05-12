Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.76 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CSOD traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.00. 32,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,436. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -439.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $64.45.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, Director Dean E. Carter sold 1,330 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $44,581.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Spirgi sold 9,301 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $297,725.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,748 shares in the company, valued at $760,173.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,913 shares of company stock worth $2,047,235 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

