Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -449.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 13,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $549,946.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,369,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,843,058.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean E. Carter sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $44,581.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,913 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,235. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Jennison Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 1,577,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,045,000 after buying an additional 136,111 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 3,217,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,166,000 after buying an additional 1,161,619 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 400,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,839,000 after buying an additional 27,533 shares in the last quarter. Russell Frank Co raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 100,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 35,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

