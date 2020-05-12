Corteva (CTVA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Corteva (NYSE: CTVA):

5/11/2020 – Corteva was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

5/11/2020 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Corteva had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Corteva had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Corteva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

5/5/2020 – Corteva had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from $31.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Corteva had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Corteva was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/17/2020 – Corteva was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Corteva was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/31/2020 – Corteva was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

3/30/2020 – Corteva had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Corteva is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Corteva was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/13/2020 – Corteva was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 63,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,097. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

