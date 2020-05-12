CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for 0.9% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.07% of CoStar Group worth $15,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in CoStar Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $711.64.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $6.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $663.80. The company had a trading volume of 244,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,614. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 80.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $600.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $619.93. CoStar Group Inc has a 1-year low of $482.10 and a 1-year high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

