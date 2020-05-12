Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cfra upped their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

NYSE:COTY opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50. Coty has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni acquired 15,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 819,570.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,836,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,939,000 after purchasing an additional 24,832,992 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Coty by 31.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,828,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,077,000 after buying an additional 13,121,191 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,872,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894,234 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,006,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 2,270.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,599,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,492,000 after buying an additional 7,278,863 shares in the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

