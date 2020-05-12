Counterparty Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.85 Million (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00012254 BTC on popular exchanges including Tux Exchange, Zaif, Bittrex and Poloniex. Counterparty has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $85.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Counterparty has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,906.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $234.11 or 0.02628495 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00641881 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,337 coins. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Counterparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Zaif, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

