Covesting Trading Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Covesting token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001276 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Covesting has a market cap of $2.03 million and $64,197.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.88 or 0.02109738 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00090514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00178395 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00042181 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting.

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

