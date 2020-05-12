Cream (CRM) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 29.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last seven days, Cream has traded down 41.2% against the dollar. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. Cream has a total market capitalization of $16,142.17 and $3.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00829112 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00037863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00027950 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00273639 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00147915 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology.

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, BiteBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

