Creative Planning Acquires 1,101 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hill-Rom by 983.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,738,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $174,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $106,965,000 after buying an additional 56,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $94,621,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $93,094,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth about $78,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HRC shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.33.

NYSE HRC opened at $104.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.02. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $117.50.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $723.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.32%.

In other news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

