Creative Planning Buys 4,250 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 65,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 525.9% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,838,000 after buying an additional 300,611 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. FIG Partners initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

