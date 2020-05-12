Creative Planning Buys 530 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,786 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in DexCom by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in DexCom by 345.4% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 302,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after buying an additional 32,377 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cibc Bank USA bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Heather S. Ace sold 7,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total value of $2,126,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.10, for a total transaction of $100,672.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,059 shares of company stock worth $28,231,981. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $288.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $330.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.24.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $421.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.15 and its 200 day moving average is $244.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 265.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.74. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.63 and a twelve month high of $428.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

