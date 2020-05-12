Creative Planning Cuts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $161.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.76.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

In other news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

