Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,501 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $588,100,000 after purchasing an additional 605,409 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,170,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,145,000 after acquiring an additional 865,342 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $310,864,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $74,343,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT opened at $135.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $158.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.87.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price (up previously from $211.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.05.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

