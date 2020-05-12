Creative Planning Cuts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 39,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,562,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

NYSE:PPG opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

