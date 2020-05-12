Creative Planning Has $2.54 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 83.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,906 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADI opened at $108.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.30. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,214 shares of company stock valued at $932,401 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.73.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

