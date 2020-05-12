Creative Planning Has $2.62 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,506 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $67.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $64.39 and a one year high of $70.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

