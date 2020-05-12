Creative Planning Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,031 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.